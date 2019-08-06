Pregnant woman on life support after shooting loses 1 of 2 twin boys

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A pregnant Anderson woman who was shot Friday has lost one of her twin boys at 21 weeks, police said Tuesday.

The woman was shot Friday morning in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive and airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. She was placed on life support and declared “brain-dead,” according to Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters.

“One of the male twins died today at 21 weeks. He had suffered detrimental effects from the incident,” Watters said Tuesday.

Skye’lar White, 29, of Anderson was arrested Friday night on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Authorities on Friday were unable to confirm the relationship, if any, between White and Wasson.

White remained in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday, online court records show.

No information about the condition of the second twin was immediately available.