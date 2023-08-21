Prosecution moves to drop all charges in ‘Donnie Baker’ shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana filed a motion Friday to dismiss charges against Paul Berkemeier, the Fountaintown man accused of firing shots into the late Ronald Sexton’s car in December.

Sexton, the comedian known to fans of “The Bob & Tom Show” as Donnie Baker, died in July while on tour with his stand-up comedy show.

The motion to dismiss the charges cited Sexton’s death, and the lack of other witnesses or video of the December shooting.