Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Prosecution moves to drop all charges in ‘Donnie Baker’ shooting

"Bob & Tom Show" publicity handout of Ron Sexton (Provided Photo/Donnie Baker Facebook page)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana filed a motion Friday to dismiss charges against Paul Berkemeier, the Fountaintown man accused of firing shots into the late Ronald Sexton’s car in December.

Sexton, the comedian known to fans of “The Bob & Tom Show” as Donnie Baker, died in July while on tour with his stand-up comedy show.

The motion to dismiss the charges cited Sexton’s death, and the lack of other witnesses or video of the December shooting.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

AES Indiana provides tips to...
Local News /
IMPD detectives arrest 50-year-old suspect...
Crime Watch 8 /
Marion County sheriff seeks public’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
British nurse sentenced to life...
International News /
Monday is an Air Quality...
Indiana News /
Zelenskyy thanks Danes in person...
International News /
Three years after a foiled...
National News /
Monday’s business headlines
Business /