Prosecutor files adult charges against teen in Grand Park campus shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hamilton County prosecutor has filed adult criminal charges against the teen suspected in a shooting on the Grand Park campus in Westfield.

The prosecutor filed charges that include three counts of attempted murder against Elijah Preston Earl, 17.

Earl was scheduled to appear before a judge in Hamilton County Monday afternoon.

Earl was arrested November 8 in connection with the shooting incident.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on November 5 outside the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.

Investigators have previously told News 8 that an altercation happened after a basketball game inside the facility.

Police said a juvenile then followed a coach to his vehicle, and fired three rounds in the direction of the coach’s car as it drove away. The shots fired caused damage to four other vehicles.

No one was injured in the shooting.

This story will be updated with further information.