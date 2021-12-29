Crime Watch 8

Prosecutor lauds witnesses as man sentenced to 78 years for 2018 murder at motel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to 78 years in prison for the 2018 robbery and murder of a 30-year-old man at an east-side hotel, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said as it praised witnesses who identified the killer.

William Simmons was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2018, at the Always Inn, 7410 E. 21st St. That’s just southwest of the interchange of I-70 and I-465 on the east side.

Two days later, Lawrence Police Department officers found Damen Lake asleep in a vehicle in the 9900 block of Pendleton Pike. He had the murder weapon in his lap.

Lake was convicted in October of murder and robbery charges, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Another man, David Wood, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery in the incident and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The prosecutor’s office said Lake, Wood and another man who was not identified entered Simmons’ hotel room and demanded drugs from Simmons and two women inside the room. Simmons attempted to reach for a baseball bat when Lake shot him. After the shooting, Lake put the gun to the women’s heads and demanded money. The men fled the hotel room after taking drugs, money and a cellphone.

The two woman survived and identified Lake as the shooter.

“I commend the surviving victims whose courage to cooperate with investigators was instrumental in the identification and subsequent prosecution of the suspect. This case demonstrates the power that witness cooperation brings to investigations and the results it yields.” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears