Crime Watch 8

Prosecutor: Purdue student in viral video ‘used race to deflect wrongful behavior’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University police officer will not face criminal charges for what critics called an excessive use of force during a February arrest.

Special prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced Monday that he would not pursue a criminal case against Officer Jon Selke of the Purdue University Police Department after a complaint from student Adonis Tuggle. Cummings is the prosecutor in Madison County.

In an interview with I-Team 8, Cummings said, “It was not even close that the officer wasn’t going to be charged with a crime. Mr. Tuggle could have been charged with a number of crimes.

“This is an issue of a person that was involved in a domestic relationship behaving in a way he should not have and used, I believe, he used race to deflect his wrongful behavior,” Cummings told News 8.

In a news release, Cummings said, “The full investigation reveals that Officer Selke did exactly as we expect our police officers to do,” Cummings wrote in his official release.

Selke responded to a domestic violence call on Feb. 4 after a woman called 911 and said she was being held against her will on the Purdue campus.

Video of the arrest showed Officer Selke using force to restrain Adonis Tuggle.

Cummings said his investigation found that Selke had “legal authority to use reasonable force” after Tuggle refused three requests to move to the rear of the vehicle and then began to physically struggle with the officer.

Cummings also found that a video released on social media by Tuggle “failed to depict his own behavior which necessitated police use of force.”

“(Officer Selke) intervened on behalf of the victim and successfully restrained Mr. Tuggle until backup arrived without injuring him,” Cummings wrote. “For that, Officer Selke should be commended, not vilified.”

Cummings report also found probable cause that Tuggle committed multiple criminal offenses, but that he was not filing charges at the request of Selke, the Purdue University Police Department, and other people involved.

The mother of the woman in the case asked News 8 not to publish her and her daughters names, but the mother sent a statement. “At this time I would refer you to Prosecutor Cummings factual report.”

I-Team 8 also reached out to Tuggle’s lawyer and Purdue University Police Department; neither replied.