Prosecutors charge man shot and wounded by Indianapolis police

At 11 a.m. Nov. 10, 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on a report of a person armed with shots fired. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who was shot and wounded by police on the east side Friday was formally charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday.

Dontriell Hood, 31, is facing felony charges of criminal recklessness, unlawfully carrying a handgun, and resisting law enforcement for his role in a police shooting on the city’s east side.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as 8-year veteran Officer Connor Finch. He was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on a report of a person armed with shots fired. That’s just a few blocks east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Police also said the person, later identified as Hood, was “acting erratic,” and firing a gun from inside a home on Caroline Avenue. Two cars and a home on the other side of the street were hit by gunfire.

When officers arrived, police say they positioned themselves behind their cars and tried to de-escalate the situation. Investigators asked Hood to put his gun on the ground and lie down.

IMPD Deputy Chief Michael Wolley said, “After (Hood) was on the ground, officers requested he stand up and walk toward them while remaining behind their patrol cars. As officers continued to give verbal commands, (Hood) stopped, turned away from the officers, and began rapidly moving in the direction where the firearm was located.”

Wolley says that officers yelled at Hood to turn back around, and as Hood got closer to his gun, an officer, later identified as Finch, fired his department weapon.

An update from IMPD on Monday says investigators viewed video from Hood’s home security camera. Police say that after falling to the ground, Hood can be seen crawling toward and picking up his gun before Finch fired his weapon.

Officers on the scene provided medical assistance to Hood before he was taken to a hospital. Investigators say the family of the suspect told them he had experienced mental health issues in the past.

Hood was taken into a hospital, and was said on Friday to be in serious condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

An initial hearing for Hood is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

