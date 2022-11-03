Crime Watch 8

Prosecutors: Man sentenced to 64 years for January murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Andre Johnson has been sentenced to 64 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the January 2022 shooting of Marlin Kiser.

According to a release, Johnson was convicted in September for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a two-day jury trial.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Kiser with multiple gunshot wounds in the 12,000 block of Aristocrat Drive North on the city’s far eastside. Prosecutors say Johnson was seen in a video approaching a vehicle, entering the back seat, and shooting Kiser. They say Johnson then left the scene in his vehicle.

After further investigation, police were able to track Johnson back to his home. The murder weapon was later found after a searching Johnson’s vehicle.