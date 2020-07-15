Prosecutor’s office actively reviewing Lake Monroe incident reports, evidence from DNR

BLOOMINTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office has received investigative reports and digital evidence from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in connection to an incident at Lake Monroe on July 4.

A video of the incident, which shows Vauhxx Booker being held against a tree, has gone viral online.

Prosecuting attorney Erika Oliphant announced Wednesday the prosecutor’s office is actively reviewing the evidence in the case.

The details of the evidence have not been released. It’s also unclear if the prosecutor plans to file charges against anyone involved.

Booker said a group of people seen in the video threatened to lynch him. He and his attorney have called for a grand jury in the case.

This week an attorney for two people shown in the video says there’s another side to the story.

Previous coverage