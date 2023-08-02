Prosecutors to seek the death penalty in fatal Fishers gas station shooting

Joshua Farmer is charged with murder, stakling, and criminal recklessness for the June 28 shooting that killed his ex-wife, Kaylah Farmer, at a gas station in Fishers, Ind. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Jail)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County prosecutors on Wednesday filed a notice to seek the death penalty for the man who fatally shot his ex-wife outside a Fishers gas station in June.

Joshua Farmer, 32, is facing six felony charges, including murder, stalking, and criminal recklessness for the death of his ex-wife Kaylah Ann Farmer, on June 28.

Kaylah Farmer was found fatally wounded inside a Chrysler van at the Speedway gas station at 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

Security footage from the store shows Joshua Farmer inside an orange/maroon Kia Soul, firing shots at Kaylah’s van from three different locations.

After the shooting, court documents say Joshua Farmer fled the scene on 116th Street. Fishers police say the Kia that he was driving belonged to his girlfriend.

Kaylah Farmer later died of her injuries. Fishers police Det. Jonathan Dossey observed the autopsy and said in a probable cause affidavit that he counted “more than 15 gunshot wounds” on her body.

Officers later found Joshua Farmer on June 29. At the time of his arrest, Farmer was wanted on nearly a dozen domestic battery charges related to an incident on May 21 involving Kaylah Farmer.

Court papers say Kaylah Farmer told officers that her ex-husband bit her, punched her in the head and eye, and hit her with a baseball bat.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told News 8 that Farmer also had domestic violence charges filed against him for abusing Kayla Farmer while he was serving in the military.

Joshua Farmer was eventually given an honorable discharge.

A hearing for Farmer is set for Aug. 17.

