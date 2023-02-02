Crime Watch 8

Purdue professor faces meth charges

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — After a lengthy investigation, a Purdue University professor was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges, the Lafayette Police Department said Thursday.

Sergey Macheret, 65, faces charges of unlawful proposition, and dealing and possessing meth, according to police.

In December, Lafayette police received reports over the previous two months regarding a suspicious man approaching women, according to police.

An investigation began on the complaints and led police to identify Macheret as a suspect.

On Wednesday, a plainclothes officer obtained information and a traffic stop was made on Macheret near the intersection of North 18th and Union streets.

Police say the traffic stop, combined with the lengthy investigation, led to the arrest of Macheret.

Purdue has placed Macheret on leave and barred him from campus

Purdue says he’s a professor in the aerospace engineering department. The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that needs of undergraduate and graduate students need are met regarding lectures and labs.

Purdue University Police Department will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation.

Macharet has bonded out of jail, Lafayette police say.