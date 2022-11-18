Crime Watch 8

Randolph County man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man from Randolph County was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing children. Those who he abused were as young as toddlers and infants.

According to court documents, police began investigating 47-year-old Lance Parsons in March 2020. During the investigation, police arrested Parsons using a warrant he had against him for a child support case.

While Parsons was arrested, police had a warrant to search his phone in which they found messages between him and other people discussing child sexual abuse. They also found hundreds of photos and videos of children engaging in sexual activity with adults and other children.

After further investigation, a judge found that Parson had been convicted of attempted sexual misconduct in 2017.