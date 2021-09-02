Crime Watch 8

Recovery of Indy woman’s stolen vehicle leads to shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The recovery of a stolen vehicle ended in a shooting Wednesday on the north side of Anderson, the Anderson Police Department said.

After recovering a stolen vehicle from the 700 block of Nursery Road, police contacted the car’s rightful owner, Deandrea Jackson, 32, of Indianapolis, and arranged for the car to be returned.

Jackson and her family went to Anderson to recover the vehicle, and then proceeded to a gas station in the 500 block of Scatterfield Road, two blocks from Anderson University.

While at the gas station, Jackson saw the man suspected of stealing her car, Tyrell Harlon, 19, of Indianapolis. Harlon has not been charged with any crime, according to Anderson police.

An altercation ensued, and witnesses heard gunshots fired.

Police say no one was injured.

All suspects involved in the altercation were located and taken to the Anderson Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.