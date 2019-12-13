Red donation kettle taken in Plainfield, charity reports

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A red Salvation Army kettle was stolen Wednesday at a store at The Shops at Perry Crossing, the charitable organization said.

The kettle was outside JCPenney at 2611 E. Main St. The kettle and its metal stand were taken sometime from 5:15-6 p.m. Wednesday. The kettle had been manned outside the store earlier in the day.

Plainfield police will review surveillance footage, the Salvation Army said in its Thursday news release.

Anyone with information can call the Plainfield Police Department at 317-839-8700.