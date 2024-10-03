Registered sex offender arrested in rape of 12-year-old girl

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a registered sex offender for the rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to a news release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sept. 23, deputies received a report of a missing 12-year-old girl. The girl’s family advised investigators that the girl had met an older male on the internet, and had made a plan over Snapchat for him to pick her up. Shortly after making the report, the girl returned home.

Deputies determined that 43-year-old Bernardo Tapia had met the girl online, picked her up outside her residence, and took her to a motel in Bedford.

On Sept. 26, Tapia was arrested by Indiana State Police troopers in Elkhart, and taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where he is being preliminarily charged with child molestation and rape. An ongoing investigation is underway for possible charges in Greene County.

Tapia is a registered sex offender out of Santa Clara, California.