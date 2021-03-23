Reward offered for info in arson case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking helping identifying a suspect in an arson case.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says someone broke into a fellowship hall behind Indianapolis Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene at 1326 East Sumner Avenue just before 6 a.m. on March 4.
Police say the suspect stole items out of the building, then set it on fire.
Tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
Information leading to a felony arrest can be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.
Tips can remain anonymous.