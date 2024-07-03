Search
$10,000 reward offered for info on 2022 murders of 3 Indianapolis men

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is announcing a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible for the May 2022 murders of Kabelo “Kabe” Reidenbach, Anthony Morman, and Marvin Walker, Jr.

At 3 a.m. on May 3, 2022, Reidenbach, Morman, and Walker, Jr. were shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the 3500 block of North Carolina Avenue in Indianapolis. ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible.

“ATF and IMPD work together day in and day out to solve violent crimes in our community,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, special agent in charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division.

“We are offering a reward at this time with the hope that someone will come forward with information that will lead us to the individual or individuals responsible for this crime,” McCormick said. “We need to bring closure to these families and prevent more needless violence.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

