Reward offered for info regarding arson cases during downtown riots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are offering reward money for information regarding arson cases that occurred during downtown riots in May.

Indiana State Police made the announcement alongside the ATF, the Indiana State Fire Marshals Office, the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators are looking for video or “confirmed identities of individuals starting fires, making and/or throwing incendiary devices (Molotov Cocktails) or other arson related crime” that occurred on May 29, May 30 or May 31.

Tips to the Arson Hotline can be worth up to $5,000.

To make a tip, call 800-382-4682.