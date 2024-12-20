Reward offered for information in Terre Haute gun store burglary

Investigators are looking for a grey 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. (Provided Photos/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal and local authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a burglary at Wabash Valley Armory in Terre Haute.

It happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 19, around 4:30 a.m. Investigators say someone broke into the business on South 7th Street and made off with several firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are working with the Terre Haute Police Department on the case. They’re also asking for help tracking down two vehicles tied to the burglary: a grey 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be sent through ATF’s website or the ReportIt® app.