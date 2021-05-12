Crime Watch 8

Reward offered for information on Amtrak Beech Grove arson

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting fires at the Beech Grove Amtrak facility on May 2. (Provided Photo/ATF)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are looking for the person or people who set fires to the Amtrak Beech Grove Maintenance Facility, causing about $1 million in damages.

The Amtrak Office of the Inspector General and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering up to $10,000 in rewards for information leading to the arrest(s).

Authorities say at least one person set fire to two buildings at the facility on May 2 around 12:30 a.m. That’s located at 202 Garstang St. in Beech Grove.

The damage done to the buildings is estimated to be between $750,000 and $1 million. The buildings are owned by Amtrak, which is a corporation owned and operated by the federal government.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or send an email to ATFtips@atf.gov. Tips can also be submitted online.