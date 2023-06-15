Richard Allen appears before judge in Delphi murders case

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen arrives for a hearing in Carroll County on June 15, 2023. (WISH Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the suspect accused in the Delphi murders, is at the Carroll County Courthouse for a pretrial hearing.

News 8 cameras captured Allen being transported to the courthouse and escorted inside. He was wearing a bulletproof vest over his shirt.

Allen, a resident of Delphi, was arrested in October for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Lawyers for Allen want Judge Frances Gull, a special judge from Allen County, to block at least some ballistics evidence from the trial, according to a motion filed Tuesday. The full motion remains under seal and out of public view.

An unfired bullet was found near the Delphi crime scene, which investigators say links back to a gun owned by Allen.

“An unspent .40 caliber round between the bodies of Victim 1 and Victim 2 was forensically identified to have been cycled through Richard Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226,” a probable cause affidavit reads.

The Sig Sauer Model P226 was found at Allen’s home, court papers say, and he admitted to owning it.

Allen’s legal team has also asked Judge Gull to squash subpoenas and exclude mental health records and other recordings taken from Westville Correctional and Allen’s place of employment, according to I-Team 8 investigative reporter Richard Essex.

Gull is not expected to make a ruling today.

Essex is in the courtroom for today’s hearing but is unable to report live on the event due to a ban on electronic devices. Tune into News 8 at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest on Thursday’s proceedings.