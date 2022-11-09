Crime Watch 8

Richard Allen asks Carroll Circuit Court for public defender

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, a suspect in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, sent a handwritten letter to the Carroll Circuit Court asking for a public defender. News 8 has obtained a copy of that letter.

“I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging for legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available,” Allen wrote in the letter.

Allen goes on to say he and his wife have been forced to immediately abandon employment due to his incarceration and his wife’s public safety.

His wife also no longer lives in their shared Delphi home.

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022 I asked to find representation for myself. However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone,” Allen wrote.