Richard Allen’s defense team seeks delay for Monday’s hearing

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is shown emerging from a courthouse after a hearing. (WISH File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen are again requesting that a court hearing set for Monday be canceled.

Allen’s attorneys made the renewed request in court filings Thursday morning, wanting Special Judge Frances Gull to postpone the hearing that will consider contempt accusations against Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin.

Gull accused the attorneys of gross negligence for a leak of evidence including crime scene photos linked back to the defense team.

Allen’s attorneys argue prosecutors have been withholding evidence from them, making it impossible to be ready for Monday’s hearing.

The request does not ask for any change in the May trial date. Allen’s attorneys have also renewed a request to have a search warrant of Allen’s house thrown out of court.

