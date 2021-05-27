Crime Watch 8

Richmond HS student arrested, brought handgun to school

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – A Richmond High School student was arrested Wednesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to school.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, school staff and the school resource officer were already investigating due to the odor of marijuana when the gun was found in the student’s backpack.

Deputies said no ammunition was found and that it’s currently unclear why the juvenile brought the gun to school.

After the student was taken into custody, they were transported to the Youth Opportunity Center in Muncie.