Richmond man dies in crash after fleeing from officers

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond man died in a crash after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop Thursday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Phillip Casebolt, 36, of Richmond, sped away from officers when they attempted to pull him over in the area of 14th and National Road West around 11:30 p.m.

Casebolt drove through a parking lot on the southwest corner of 2nd and National Road West and then went south on SW 2nd Street.

He crashed a short time later in the 1100 block of Abington Pike.

Casebolt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police were called to investigate the crash and the investigation is ongoing.