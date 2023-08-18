Richmond man sentenced 15 years after police find collection of child porn

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after police found nearly 1 million photos of child porn in his home.

David Julien, 65, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, in Jan. 2022, Richmond Fire Department responded to Julien’s home to extinguish a fire that started in his kitchen while eating fries he made, after he forgot hot grease on the stove.

The fire department began an investigation into its cause. While inside, the deputy fire chief found notebooks on a dresser that contained pictures of child sex abuse material. Julien admitted to officers that “there will be thousands and thousands and thousands more of those photos.”

Julien permitted police to search his home, and officers discovered eight colored binders that had printed photographs of child sexual abuse material.

Officers also found a computer with 10 external hard drives and two internal hard drives. Five additional hard drives were found near the computer with over 100,000 images of child pornography and over 3,000 videos, including those of bondage and bestiality. One hard drive had 722,000 images and 29,000 videos of child porn.

Police say the child sex abuse materials Julien collected and repeatedly viewed dated back to at least 2017. The images and videos included depictions of children being subjected to sadomasochistic sexual abuse and bestiality, as well as depictions of sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

A judge ordered Julien to serve five years probation following his release, and he must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, and goes to school.