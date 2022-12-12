Crime Watch 8

Richmond police announce arrest of man for 2021 murder

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man for his involvement in a 2021 murder and possession of a handgun without a license.

According to a Facebook post made by the Richmond Police Department, 26-year-old Chad Mullins was pronounced dead at the Miami Valley Hospital in April 2021. Police say Mullins was shot in his abdomen on April 17, 2021.

After further investigation, police arrested Tayshawn Newman for his involvement in the murder. Investigators say Newman was located in Sparks, Nevada.