Richmond police arrest 14-year-old after threat to high school

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old was arrested and jailed after the FBI received a tip of a threatening message against a high school posted on Snapchat, Richmond Police Department said Thursday in a news release.

The release did not say whether the teen is a boy or a girl.

The release from Assistant Police Chief Adam Blanton did not say which high school was threatened, or what was threatened, but only that the department works to “maintain the safety and security of our schools.”

After receiving the FBI’s information, Richmond police say, further investigation uncovered more “digital connections” linked to the 14-year-old.

Police went to the teen’s home. The 14-year-old admitted the threats came from the teen’s accounts.

No weapons were recovered from the teen’s home, the release says.

The arrest of the juvenile in Richmond is at least the sixth involving school threats in central Indiana. Three juveniles were arrested in Marion, another was arrested in Anderson, and another was arrested in Indianapolis.

