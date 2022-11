Crime Watch 8

Richmond police investigating fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department is investing a fatal shooting.

Office responded to the 1100 block of North I Street just after 1:30 a.m. to find a deceased man.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Lakes of Richmond.

Police say masked person dressed in red was seen running from the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 765-983-7247.