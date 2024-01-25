Richmond police: Man apprehended after vehicle break-ins

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A 38-year-old Richmond man faces criminal charges in two Wayne County courts after Richmond Police Department apprehended him.

The apprehension made “recently” came after vehicle break-ins on the west side of Richmond, police say in a social media post made Wednesday night.

The department says it caught a break when a “citizen” saw a man breaking into a vehicle and called police. The man fled, but officers later found Shannon Maples.

“During the investigation, items from multiple reported thefts were found,” the social media post says.

Online court records show Maples was formally charged Jan. 16 with a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized entry of a vehicle in Wayne Superior Court 1, and was formally charged Jan. 17 with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized entry of a vehicle in Wayne Superior Court 3. The court set a $750 cash bond amount.

Maples remained in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday night, online records showed.

The police department’s post concludes, “This was a fantastic effort by RPD’s 2nd Shift Officers and the fast acting citizen who phoned police. Together, we can make a better, safer Richmond!”