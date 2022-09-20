Crime Watch 8

Richmond police nab battery suspect after high-speed chase

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond authorities have made a battery arrest after a man was found shot Tuesday morning and a high-speed chase led police to the suspect Tuesday.

Richmond Police Department was called to a shooting just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hunt Street. That’s in a residential area northeast of the intersection of Northwest Fifth Street and Northwest L Street.

Officers found Tyrus Malik Bell-Adcock, 24, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, police said in a news release on social media. Bell-Adcock initially was taken to Reid Health and later to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers at the crime scene also saw Chandler Patrick Walker, 21, of Richmond, driving away. They chased his vehicle in a high-speed pursuit that ended in the 1200 block of Abington Pike, about 2 miles south of the crime scene and near the south border of Earlham College.

Walker was preliminarily charged with battery with a weapon, possession of a handgun, and resisting law enforcement.

Capt. Curt Leverton with Richmond Police Department said in a news release that anyone with information should call the department at 765-983-7247.