Richmond police officer ‘fighting for her life,’ shot while making traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer was “in very critical condition and fighting for her life,” and a suspect was also shot Wednesday night in Richmond, authorities say.

The officer, Seara Burton, 28, was making a traffic stop in a residential area when the suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple times at the officer, said Sgt. Scott Keegan of the state police. Assisting officers at the scene returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot until he was caught by the police.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said, “The thing we know for certain is my officer is in very critical condition and fighting for her life. Those of your who pray, I ask that you pray for her because she could use it.”

He says the police force is devastated.

Britt says Burton has been in the Richmond Police Department for four years and recently joined the force’s K-9 unit, meaning she has a police dog. She was engaged to be married next weekend, the police chief believes. Burton is the stepdaughter of another officer.

Mayor Dave Snow said, “Officer Burton has been a tremendous officer. She has supported this community. She’s worked hard for this community, and tonight we need to return that to her.”

The Democrat mayor says he’s happy officers apprehended the suspect.

The traffic stop happened about 6:30 p.m. at North 12th and North C streets. That’s northeast of U.S. 27 and U.S. 40 near downtown.

Burton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, the police chief says. Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect.

State police are handling the investigation.