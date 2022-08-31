Crime Watch 8

Richmond police officer shot in traffic stop to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond police officer shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop will be taken off life support Thursday, the Richmond Police Department announced late Wednesday afternoon on social media.

Officer Seara Burton, 28, and other officers were making a traffic stop of a moped in a residential area when Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond, drew a weapon and fired multiple times at Burton, Indiana State Police has reported. The assisting officers at the scene returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot until he was caught by the police.

The Richmond community has shown its support for Burton since the shooting, posting signs and praying for her since she entered a Dayton, Ohio, hospital.

Police have arrested Lee, who remained in the Wayne County jail on Wednesday night on a $1.5 million surety bond. He faces three charges of attempted murder as well as drug and gun charges, and a habitual offender charge. His next appearance in Wayne Circuit Court is scheduled for Oct. 3, but court hearings often are rescheduled in Indiana.

The social media post from Richmond police said, “Despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support. Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days. Seara’s family wanted to include the community in sharing this information. The incredible outpouring of support has been truly heartwarming. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time. The Chief’s office will put out more information once it becomes available.”

The message came from Chief Michael Britt and majors Jon Bales and Aly Tonuc.