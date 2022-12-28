Crime Watch 8

Richmond police search for suspect in November homicide

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they believe was involved in a November homicide.

The Richmond Police Department is looking for Erica Petry. Police say she’s 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Police say she’s considered armed and dangerous and advise people to not approach her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Detective Division at 765-983-7256, or can send more information here.