Richmond teen charged with intimidation after social media threat

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy was charged with intimidation after a social media threat that went viral Sunday in the eastern Indiana community, police said.

The boy, a student in Richmond Community Schools, was arrested after a preliminary investigation, said Lt. Donnie Benedict of the Richmond Police Department. He declined to say which social media platform was used for the threat, which was against Richmond High School.

Police were made aware of the threat about 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The boy was found at his home. He and several pieces of evidence were taken to the police headquarters for further investigation, police said.

