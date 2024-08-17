Riki Eaton sentenced to 66 years for 2017 cold case murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 66 years for a shooting death in 2017, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced that Riki Eaton was sentenced to 66 years for the 2017 shooting death of Jenny Boltinghouse. Eaton was convicted after a three-day court trial in April. On Friday, Eaton pled guilty to the habitual offender sentence enhancement.

On Feb. 13, 2017, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an area of the White River near the 2900 block of South Harding Street after a fisherman saw Boltinghouse’s body in the river. According to the autopsy, Boltinghouse suffered three gunshot wounds to the head and one to the right arm.

During the initial investigation, investigators learned that Boltinghouse had been accused of pawning items from a storage unit that belonged to an ex-boyfriend. During the 2017 investigation, no significant leads were developed.

In July 2019, IMPD received new information from a witness about this case while investigating an unrelated matter. According to this individual, Eaton told her on multiple occasions that he had shot and killed Boltinghouse. They also provided information regarding another potential witness, who, at that time, denied knowing any information.

In May 2021, investigators received a report from another jurisdiction in which an individual told officers that Eaton had killed their cousin, Boltinghouse and put her body in the river.

Shortly thereafter, several witnesses came forward with information regarding Eaton’s involvement in this crime. Multiple witnesses stated that Eaton shot and killed Boltinghouse after he believed the victim was going to inform police of his previous involvement in other crimes and may have stolen some of his personal items. Additionally, Eaton repeatedly threatened to kill several individuals with any knowledge of the crime if they ever came forward with information.

According to historical cell phone data, the phone number associated with Eaton hit off a cellphone tower near the White River on the date and time of the murder.

Related Coverage