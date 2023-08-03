Man arrested after sheriff says Ring camera catches him kicking in door of Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kicking in the door of a Columbus home, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff.

67-year-old Charles Mullins of Hebron, Kentucky, is charged with battery and residential entry.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to a home in the 6300 block of South County Road 250 East on a report of a disturbance. That’s on the city’s south side.

The homeowner told deputies a man had kicked in the door of their residence. They confronted the man and he fled the scene.

Deputies tried to find Mullins, but were unable.

On Tuesday just before 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office says the homeowners saw Mullins walking along State Road 7.

They called law enforcement. Deputies found Mullins and confirmed he was the suspect caught on the home’s Ring camera footage on Sunday.

Mullins was arrested and is being held on $12,250 bond.