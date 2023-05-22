Road rage incident on I-465 leads to man being shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a investigating a road rage incident that led to a person being shot on Interstate 465.

At 4:15 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a person inside a vehicle being shot. The callers was driving a white Kia and exited the interstate before occupants in the car called 911. When police arrived, they located a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The injured man was the original driver of the Kia, but after the shooting, another occupant in the vehicle got into the driver’s seat to drive to a hospital.

First responders got to the Kia before it arrived at the hospital. There were no other injuries reported by anyone inside the Kia and the injured man was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Kia was getting on Interstate 465 when another vehicle pulled alongside him. The driver of the other vehicle was yelling out the window and swerved toward the Kia. During the confrontation, the driver of the other vehicle fired several shots toward the Kia, striking the driver at least once.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.