Robber released from jail with plea deal re-arrested after armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man who was in and out of jail for more than a year before pleading guilty to a robbery charge has been arrested again, according to court records and Indianapolis police.

Donwan Townsley, of Indianapolis, was arrested on the charge of robbery by the use of or threatening force when he was 16 years old in November 2021.

He’d initially been released from jail while the case waded its way through court, but was taken into custody and jailed again in October 2022 for what online court records called a “Pretrial Release Violation.”

He was sentenced in February in Marion Superior Court 30. Townsley received no extra jail time in addition to the 160 days he’d already been incarcerated. Magistrate Mark F. Renner put Townsley on probation and home detention, and ordered him to get a mental health exam, and a high school equivalency diploma. The magistrate also waived all of the court fees because Townsley was indigent.

On May 17, the court was notified Townsley had violated his probation, although online court records gave no details. Judge Cynthia Oetjen issued a re-arrest warrant for Townsley, and ruled he could not be released from jail on bond.

Forward to Thursday.

A person reported an armed robbery about 2 p.m. Thursday in the the 9000 block of Meadowlark Drive. That’s an area with businesses, a church and apartments off Post Road north of East 42nd Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post on Friday, “Shortly after taking the victim’s statement, officers left the scene in an attempt to locate the suspect.

“Subsequently, East District officers located and detained 18-year-old Donwan Townsley, an individual who was already wanted on an outstanding robbery warrant. Townsley, a serious violent felon due to a previous robbery conviction, was found to be in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine and a long rifle at the time he was detained.

“Officers arrested Townsley for his active robbery warrant as well as possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.”

IMPD says it will continue its investigation of Thursday’s armed robbery, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to file any charges in that case.

Meanwhile, Townley returns to Marion Superior Court 30 on Tuesday morning for a hearing on the probation violation.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared photos of the weaponry and ammunition found with Townsley during his arrest June 6, 2024.