Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Robert Lyons sentenced in Amiah Robertson case

Robert Lyons. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Ryan Hedrick, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Amiah Robertson, eight months old, disappeared five years ago. Now, her mother, Amber, is facing a trial next month. Robert Lyons, who was present, was sentenced today.

Lyons received a 16-year sentence, with ten years in prison and six years suspended. He must undergo substance abuse and mental health treatment and serve three years of probation. Lyons pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, resulting in serious bodily injury.

During Friday’s sentencing, prosecutors cited Lyons’ criminal history and his care of Amiah before her apparent death as aggravating factors. The state sought the maximum sentence of 16 years, with four years suspended.

Despite not knowing Amiah’s whereabouts, the court noted he could have provided useful information. Amiah Robertson disappeared on March 9, 2019; her mother reported her missing a week later.

Previous Coverage

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMS museum gives update on...
As Seen on TV /
Braun running mate pick sets...
All Indiana Politics /
Moms in the Statehouse: Hoosier...
Political News /
Indiana’s college-going rate remains stuck...
Education /
AP Indianapolis newsman Ken Kusmer...
Local News /
Big Feelings: Sesame workshop launches...
News /
Fourteen charged after Israel-Hamas War...
News /
Christel House expands postsecondary support...
Education /