Rosedale man arrested after leading Indiana State Police on high-speed pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Rosedale man was arrested Wednesday after he led Indiana State Police troopers on a high-speed pursuit.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, an ISP trooper observed a black pickup truck traveling northbound on U.S. 41 near Head Road. The truck appeared to be traveling above the posted 55 mph speed limit. The trooper activated his radar and received a reading of 70 mph on the pickup truck. The trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the pickup truck ignored the emergency lights and a pursuit ensued.

The pickup truck continued southbound, reaching speeds in excess of 140 mph and traveling off-road near the Wabash River bottoms in an attempt to evade troopers. Shortly after, the truck made its way back onto U.S. 41 near Evans Drive, traveling northbound. An ISP trooper and a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office observed the pickup truck driving directly towards them. Both officers activated their emergency lights.

The driver of the pickup truck ended the pursuit by turning into a parking lot and coming to a stop. A felony traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Marc R. Welsh, 38, of Rosedale, Indiana. Investigators revealed that Welsh showed signs of impairment. Welsh was offered the opportunity to take a certified chemical test, but he refused. He was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Welsh was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), criminal recklessness with a vehicle (level 6 felony), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony), and reckless driving (Class B misdemeanor).