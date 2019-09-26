Rossville schools on lockout due to nearby SWAT situation, suspect detained

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Rossville, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident has put the Rossville Consolidated School Corporation on lockout.

According to Rossville Schools Chief of Police Joe Mink, the situation happened a few blocks from the school complex on Highway 39 and State Road 26.

Cheif Deputy Todd Lappin said the call came in as a drunk driver. The deputy made a stop, and now the person is refusing to get out of the car. The person was laying down in the front seat, according to Lappin.

A school lockout happens when there is a threat outside the building. No one may leave or enter the building, and classes continue as usual.

Around 9:30, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect had been detained.

This story will be updated.