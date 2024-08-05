IMPD cracks down on dangerous driving in school zones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Keeping your kids safe as they return to school is a top priority.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department increased traffic enforcement efforts in school zones.

IMPD is focusing on curbing common traffic violations such as speeding, illegal parking, and distracted driving in school zones with increased patrols and monitoring. Officers are ensuring a safer environment for all students.

“We’ve been out of school for a few months so sometimes people forget. This is a great reminder that school is back in session for most of the school districts around the county so this is our way of reminding people to drive better,” said Christopher Bailey, IMPD chief of police.

IMPD says traffic complaints have increased in the last three years. “Obviously, we get a lot of traffic complaints since the pandemic. The way people drive has been really insane — if we can use that word. So, we have capacity issues to be everywhere in 300 to 400 square miles to stop everyone from driving the way they are,” Bailey said.

From speeding to running red lights and even passing school buses with their stop arms activated, police have seen it all.

News 8 reporter Reyna Revelle witnessed it firsthand, reporting that one driver was caught going 52 in a 25 mph school zone.

“If you know you’re speeding and you just say, I know I’m doing it, but I’m in a hurry… I don’t know. What’s 30 seconds going to matter to slow down?” said IMPD officer Patrick Scott.

Officer Scott usually patrols on the far east side at East Washington Street and North Ritter Avenue near George W. Julian School. Witnesses say they have noticed daily disregard for stop signs.

“We can see when someone runs the red light, we can see when someone passes a school bus stop arm when it’s extended. My plan is to push the state legislator to allow Marion County to have speed detection cameras and red light cameras in our county,” Bailey said.

By emphasizing the importance of traffic law compliance, this initiative seeks to safeguard the community’s youngest and most vulnerable members as they return to school.

“The way we’ve seen people drive, not only on city streets but on the interstates, it’s just unacceptable. And we will do whatever we can by leveraging technology and human resources to put a stop to this bad behavior,” Bailey said.