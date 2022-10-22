Crime Watch 8

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A man walked away from the South Bend Community Re-entry Center late Friday evening and officials are searching for him, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

After Shah’heed Webster, 21, finished work around 11:40 p.m., he didn’t return to the South Bend Community Re-entry Center located in St. Joseph County.

A witness saw Webster getting into a vehicle, police said.

A warrant has been issued and law enforcement is searching for Webster. He was described to be 5 feet and 6 inches weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Webster was sentenced to the IDOC in 2019 on two counts of robbery. His expected release date was set for January 2024.

Anyone who sees Webster was asked to call police and not approach him.