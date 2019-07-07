Second victim in June shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second victim in a June 20 shooting near Riverside Park has died, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

Roderick Shanks, 25, was one of two men who were shot on June 20 in the 1200 block of West 29th Street. Aaron Cooper, 23, was also shot.

Police found Shanks and Cooper suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Cooper later died at the hospital.

According to IMPD, Shanks died over the weekend.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

An earlier version of this article listed the 25-year-old man’s name as Robert Shanks, which IMPD corrected via email on Sunday night.