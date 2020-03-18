See a violation of local COVID-19 restrictions? Email the city with details

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to report suspected violations of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.
People are asked to email eocmanager@indy.gov and provide as many details as possible.
IMPD said in a Facebook post that the city and the state have implemented restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Bars and restaurants are carry-out only; bars that don’t serve food are closed.
- Gyms and fitness centers are closed.
- Entertainment venues are closed.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.