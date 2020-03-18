Crime Watch 8

See a violation of local COVID-19 restrictions? Email the city with details

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to report suspected violations of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

People are asked to email eocmanager@indy.gov and provide as many details as possible.

IMPD said in a Facebook post that the city and the state have implemented restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Bars and restaurants are carry-out only; bars that don’t serve food are closed.
  • Gyms and fitness centers are closed.
  • Entertainment venues are closed.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

