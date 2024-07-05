Whitestown police seek suspect after semi driver shot in road rage incident

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-truck driver is in critical condition after police say he was shot during an interstate road rage incident Wednesday afternoon, Whitestown Police Department announced Friday.

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a semi that had run off I-65 NB at the 130-mile marker and stopped on Perry Worth Road in front of Woodspring Suites.

A deputy from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office passing by saw the semi off the road and was told by bystanders that the male semi driver had been shot. The deputy immediately began rendering aid.

Witnesses informed officers that the male was a victim of a road rage incident.

According to a release, the suspect’s vehicle was brake-checking multiple semis while traveling north on I-65, and disrupting traffic.

The suspect’s vehicle was a black sedan, driven by a female with a male in the passenger seat, witnesses reported.

Whitestown Police Department said Friday that it’s investigation is incomplete, and the male driver’s identity will be released once a family notification has been made.

Anyone with any information, footage, or tips that would assist in the investigational process to

contact the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 317-769-2677 or the Boone County Communications center at 765-482-1412.