Semi truck driver in fatal I-465 crash declared ‘imminent hazard’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials say a semi driver who caused a crash that killed a mother and two toddlers in Indianapolis in July cannot return to driving. That’s if he gets out of jail.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued a ruling Thursday, calling Bruce Pollard a hazard to public safety.

The department says the investigation after July’s crash on I-465 found Pollard had a history of careless driving.

In April, a previous employer fired him for repeated instances of unsafe driving.

Pollard failed to disclose his previous termination when he applied for the driving job he held at the time of the crash.

He remains in the Marion County Jail on charges that include reckless homicide.

Indiana State Police say he was speeding when he slammed into stopped traffic and he never applied his truck’s brakes before impact.

Alanna Koons and her twin daughters, Ruby and June, were killed in the collision.