Authorities seek serial arsonists in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Southeastern Lafayette has suffered multiple accounts of arson over the past few months.

The Lafayette Police Department and Fire Department are working together to find two suspects believed to be involved in setting fire to a multitude of different vehicles and public property on Olympia Drive. These reports of arson include:

Sept. 17– Damage to multiple vehicles and construction equipment

Sept. 18 — Damage to multiple vehicles

Oct. 2 — Damage to multiple semi-tractor trucks

Dec. 12 — Damage to multiple vehicles

Jan. 2 — Damage to a truck and trailer

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to a prosecution.

Anyone with more information or tips was encouraged either to call 800-382-4628 or visit iniaai.org.