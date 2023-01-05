Crime Watch 8

Authorities seek serial arsonists in Lafayette

by: Katherine Patterson
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Southeastern Lafayette has suffered multiple accounts of arson over the past few months.

The Lafayette Police Department and Fire Department are working together to find two suspects believed to be involved in setting fire to a multitude of different vehicles and public property on Olympia Drive. These reports of arson include:

  • Sept. 17– Damage to multiple vehicles and construction equipment
  • Sept. 18 — Damage to multiple vehicles
  • Oct. 2 — Damage to multiple semi-tractor trucks
  • Dec. 12 — Damage to multiple vehicles
  • Jan. 2 — Damage to a truck and trailer

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to a prosecution.

Anyone with more information or tips was encouraged either to call 800-382-4628 or visit iniaai.org.

