Several arrested in Miami County for failing to pay child support

Peru, Ind. (WISH) — A release made by the Indiana State Police Friday says multiple felony warrant arrests have been made as a result of

In early 2023, the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement that non-custodial parents in Miami County who are delinquent on child support payments could take advantage of the Child Support Amnesty Month grace period.

This period would allow those who are delinquent to send forward late payments and avoid jail time.

The statement also announced that on April 1, charges would be filed against those who were substantially delinquent on child support payments.

As a result of the grace period, 11 felony non-support of a dependant child warrants were made.

On May 26, five people were taken into custody for failure to pay child support.

Michael Jenkins, 41, of Peru, IN

Eric Labare, 58, of Peru, IN

Justin Lees, 42, of Peru, IN

Derik Thompson, 30, of Peru, IN

Jason Whitmer, 39, of Peru, IN

They were being held at Miami County Jail. Four of them have since been released. Labare is still being held at Miami County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

Police say six others still have outstanding warrants for failure to pay child support. The names of the six people have not been released.