Sexual assault of child reported on trail near roundabout, 2 parks in Fishers

The roundabout at East 113th Street and Florida Road in Fishers, Indiana, is shown in June 2023, featuring a piece of farm equipment promoting the city's nearby AgriPark. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking help after the sexual assault of a child was reported on a trail near a roundabout and two parks.

The assault was reported to have happened Sept. 25 on a trail near the roundabout at East 113th Street and Florida Road, which is in the eastern part of the Hamilton County city.

Indiana State Police said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon that they are seeking doorbell video or any other information to identify a suspect. The release says the case was only recently reported. The release did not give the child’s age or gender.

The roundabout is just north of the Florida Road bridge for Geist Reservoir. The area has a mix of homes, farmland, and Hamilton County’s Geist Park and the city’s AgriPark. Fishers AgriPark opened in May next to the roundabout.

Fishers Police Department is assisting with the investigation. News 8 reached out to the department for more information but did not immediately receive a response.

Capt. Ron Galaviz with Indiana State Police told News 8 that no additional information is being released about the reported assault.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 317-899-8577.